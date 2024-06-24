Carol Vorderman says the disappearance of teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife has made her reflect on the time she went missing following the death of her Countdown co-star Richard Whiteley.

Mr Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared in Tenerife a week ago following an attempt to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus.

Ms Vorderman told LBC listeners that following the death of Mr Whiteley she just locked herself away for days and didn't communicate with anyone as she discussed the hunt for the British teenager on her show on Sunday (23 June).

Her comments sparked some backlash from listeners online.

One person said: "I don’t think this is the same thing Carol!!?.”