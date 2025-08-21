Vice President JD Vance lauded Donald Trump’s “genius” as he advised Democrats to “stop sounding like crazy people."

In an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News, the Republican was asked "how lost are the Democrats right now?" as Vance took a shot at California Governor Gavin Newsom, who's been posting parodies of President Donald Trump's social media posts.

Vance added: "I think that ignores the fundamental genius of President Trump's political success, which is that he's authentic. He just is who he is."