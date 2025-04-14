Moment Jeff Bezos falls flat on his face running to greet Blue Origin space capsule

Jeff Bezos was caught on camera taking a dramatic tumble as he ran to greet his fiance Lauren Sanchez after her history-making trip to the edge of space.

Livestream video of the scene showed Bezos stumbling before face-planting into the desert as he rushed to check in on Sanchez and the rest of the all-female Blue Origin flight crew as their space capsule landed back on earth.

The billionaire was too busy trying to peer through the windows of the craft to notice a huge crater in the dirt - which he haplessly raced straight into, before springing back up seemingly unhurt.

Sanchez was joined on Bezos’ space craft by popstar Katy Perry, TV icon Gayle King, and three other women on an 11-minute flight as part of the first all-female space crew for six decades.