This is the awkward moment Jeff Bezos interrupted an emotional William Shatner to spray champagne after the Blue Origin rocket landing.

The Star Trek actor was ‘overwhelmed’ after becoming the oldest person to go to space at 90-years-old and was emotional talking to the Amazon founder who quickly cut him off to spray champagne.

According to a live stream of the historic event, Shatner reached an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph.

The trip lasted about 10 minutes, when the capsule fell back to Earth with a parachute.