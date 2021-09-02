White House press secretary Jen Psaki snapped back at a reporter after he questioned how President Biden can consider himself a Catholic while also supporting abortion.

"Why does the president support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong?" the reporter asked.

Psaki replied: "He [Biden] believes it's a woman's right. It's a woman's body and it's her choice I know you've never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant.

"For women out there who have faced those choices this is an incredibly difficult thing and the president believes their rights should be respected," she added.