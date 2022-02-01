Jen Psaki urges Spotify to take further action on Joe Rogan: ‘More can be done’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki urged Spotify to do “more” in the fight against Covid misinformation at Tuesday's media briefing.

Psaki comments come as two of the biggest artists in the music industry, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, decided to remove their music from the company’s streaming service in protest over podcast host Joe Rogan’s espousal of misinformation about the pandemic and vaccines.

The press secretary added: “Ultimately our view is that it’s a good step, it’s a positive step, but there’s more that can be done.”

