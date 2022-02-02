Jen Psaki blasts ‘unAmerican’ Josh Hawley over calls for Nato to block Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed Missouri senator Josh Hawley’s call for the US to retract support for Ukraine becoming a signatory of the North Atlantic Treaty as “not aligned with long standing bipartisan American values”.

President Joe Biden and other Nato leaders have refused to acquiesce to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s demand that Nato be barred from Ukraine membership.

Ms Psaki said of Mr Hawley’s comments: “if you are digesting Russian misinformation, and parroting Russian talking points, you are not aligned with long standing bipartisan American values.”

