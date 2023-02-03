‘Unprofessional and chaotic’: Jeremy Corbyn recalls meetings with Boris Johnson

Jeremy Corbyn described his meetings with Boris Johnson as being "unprofessional" and "unprepared."

The former Labour leader recalled that his dealings with the then-prime minister were "heavily dominated" by Dominic Cummings.

"He would just walk into the meeting and say, 'I don't agree with this,' and then walk out. It was chaotic," he said.

Corbyn gave his two cents on Johnson during his interview with The News Agents podcast on Friday, 3 February.

The Islington North MP was suspended by Labour in 2020 following allegations of antisemitism in the party.

