Jeremy Corbyn declined to confirm whether or not he will stand as an independent MP at the next election when pressed by Robert Peston.

The former leader of the opposition was suspended from the Labour Party in 2020 for saying the party’s problem with antisemitism had been overstated. He has not had the whip restored but has since been readmitted as a party member.

Sir Keir Starmer has previously said it would be “difficult” to resolve the situation after the Islington North MP suggested suggested military alliances like Nato could build up “greater danger” in the world.

