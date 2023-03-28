Ed Miliband backs blocking of Jeremy Corbyn from standing for Labour in election

Ed Miliband says he supports Jeremy Corbyn being blocked from standing for Labour in the next election.

The National Executive Committee voted in favour of not endorsing the Islington North MP as a candidate.

Miliband was asked whether he supported Sir Keir Starmer's motion to block the former Labour representative.

The Shadow climate change secretary confirmed that he did support the motion.

He was speaking as he launched the party's Green Prosperity Plan.

