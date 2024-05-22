Jeremy Hunt clashed with BBC Radio 4 host Emma Barnett in a heated interview about inflation on Wednesday morning (22 May).

The clash happened when the BBC presenter pressed the Chancellor on whether he felt wealthier following the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Hunt, who defended the UK's economy after inflation dropped to 2.3 per cent, replied: "It's lovely talking to you Emma but it's almost like you're not actually listening to the answers I give."

The host replied: "I am listening incredibly carefully."