Jeremy Hunt refuses to say ‘anything negative’ about Liz Truss

Jeremy Hunt refused to say "anything negative" about Liz Truss as she "appointed him as chancellor."

When asked by Sky News if he thought the former prime minister, who has been critical of government policy, is currently being helpful for the Conservative Party, the cabinet minister would not cast aspersions on his colleague.

"I think Liz will be the first to accept that during her time as prime minister, mistakes were made," Mr Hunt said of Ms Truss's 49 days in office, in which the pound hit a 37-year low against the dollar.

"She appointed me as chancellor, so I don't want to say anything negative about Liz Truss," he added.