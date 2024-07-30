Jeremy Hunt sends message to Rachel Reeves after ‘liar’ accusation

Jeremy Hunt has responded to Rachel Reeves' accusation that he is a "liar" over almost £22bn of unfunded commitments that she said were “covered up from the country”.

The chancellor has announced that 10 million pensioners will lose out on winter fuel payments in an attempt to fill the black hole, while public sector staff will receive a pay rise.

Ms Reeves' Tory predecessor told Sky News on Tuesday (30 July) that her comments were "disappointing."

"It discredits politics when people call each other liars. I thought more highly of Rachel Reeves," Mr Hunt added as he described feeling insulted.