Jeremy Hunt was unable to name "extremist" groups Rishi Sunak said hijacked pro-Palestine marches in his speech on Friday.

Speaking to Trevor Phillips on Sky News on Sunday (3 March), the chancellor said he could not give them the name of a group, but that he and the prime minister were talking about "scenes on television" and emails he says he's received "from people who've been terrified by what they've seen in some of these protests."

Mr Hunt was asked several times to name groups referenced by Mr Sunak in his speech but did not.

Mr Sunak said the UK’s streets had been “hijacked” by people “hostile” to British values during protests in support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.