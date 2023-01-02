Jeremy Renner in 'critical but stable' condition after 'weather-related' accident

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is in a "critical but stable" condition after he was injured in a "weather-related incident."

The Hawkeye star was reportedly hurt while ploughing snow in Nevada on Sunday, 1 January, and was airlifted to hospital.

His loved ones were gathered by his bedside at a medical facility, where a spokesperson for the 51-year-old said he was receiving "excellent care."

The incident reportedly took place in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno.

