Crews at scene of Jersey explosion no longer searching for survivors

What started as a rescue mission in Jersey has now turned into a recovery operation after a block of flats exploded.

Officials have confirmed at least three deaths at the scene of the blast, which rocked the island in the early hours of Saturday, 10 December.

Police believed around a dozen people were missing after the explosion, and are no longer expecting to find survivors in the debris.

This footage shows the recovery team carrying out what the police chief has described as a "meticulous and painstaking" search.

