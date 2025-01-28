Jim Acosta announces surprise departure from CNN with passionate final message

Jim Acosta has announced his sudden departure from CNN after 18 years as a host.

The 53-year-old anchor gave a heartfelt goodbye live on air on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025. In which he mentioned his most memorable moments reporting for the network.

Acosta said to his viewers that he “always believed it’s the job of the press to hold power to account,” which he has made his goal throughout his time at CNN and plans to do in the future.

It was rumored, that his exit was due to a disagreement between Acosta and the CNN network heads regarding a change in his show time. CNN has neither confirmed or denied this rumor.