Jimmy Kimmel has made a surprising kinship with Maga loyalist Marjorie Taylor Greene after both were attacked by Donald Trump.

Greene will resign from Congress in January following her high-profile public falling out with the US President over the Epstein files.

TV host and comedian Kimmel faced his own attack from Trump after making comments about Charlie Kirk’s death, leading to his show being temporarily cancelled.

Kimmel said on Monday night how there’s “going to be one less puddle of sweat on the floor mat of the congressional gym” as “Marjorie Taylor Greene, yet another Trump superfan, learns that loyalty to him goes only one way.”