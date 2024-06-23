Labour's Bridget Phillipson sent a message to JK Rowling after the Harry Potter author accused the party of "abandoning women."

The writer and former Labour donor said she would struggle to vote for Sir Keir Starmer, saying she had a “poor opinion” of his character and the party because of its stance on transgender rights.

Appearing on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on 23 June, Ms Phillipson said she would tell Ms Rowling: “It's also very personal to me. I want to make sure that women get the support and the justice that they deserve, and that we do make sure that we’ve got services that are available for women around rape and sexual violence.”