Jo Cox’s sister has been heckled and pursued on the campaign trail by a group consisting mainly of men, with party leader Keir Starmer condemning the abuse as “disgraceful”.

Kim Leadbeater is standing as Labour’s by-election candidate for the Batley and Spen seat, which her sibling used to represent before she was killed.

Next week’s election comes almost exactly five years after Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right terrorist as she made her way to meet constituents in Birstall, West Yorkshire.