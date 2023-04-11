Joe Biden arrives in Belfast ahead of four-day visit

Watch as US president Joe Biden arrives in Belfast ahead of a four-day visit.

The president has said he will use the trip to "keep the peace" established by the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, as well as to make sure the newly created Windsor Framework stays in place.

Mr Biden was greeted by British prime minister Rishi Sunak as he touched down at RAF Aldergrove in County Antrim on Tuesday night (11 April).

