Joe Biden gets updated Covid-19 booster vaccine during live briefing

Joe Biden urged Americans to get the updated Covid-19 vaccine ahead of the holiday season as he got his booster shot during a live briefing.

The US president got his vaccine at the White House, surrounded by doctors and officials leading administration efforts against the spread of the coronavirus, including Anthony Fauci.

"It's the most important thing you can do ... now, I'm going to show you just how easy it is to get that shot," he said, before walking to a chair for his inoculation.

