Jimmy Fallon joked that Joe Biden's pardon of his son Hunter finally brought both sides of the US political spectrum together in his final months in the White House.

The president, who previously said he would not pardon his son, announced his decision to grant Hunter clemency on Sunday (1 December).

Mr Biden claimed that Hunter had been “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted” by the Department of Justice.

On Monday night's show, Mr Fallon joked: "Yep, both Republicans and Democrats are upset. It’s kind of nice. It’s like, for his last act as president, Biden united the country. Isn’t that nice?”