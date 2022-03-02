Watch live as Biden discusses Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Wisconsin

Joe Biden has travelled to Wisconsin to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Described by the White House as "historic", the bill aims to rebuild crumbling roads and bridges and help ensure reliable, affordable high-speed internet is available to every family in America.

It has also been sold by Biden's administration as a "once-in-a-generation investment that will position the United States to win the 21st century" by boosting infrastructure at home.

The US president will be joined by Jill Biden, the first lady, on his trip.

