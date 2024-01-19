Biden leads room of mayors in singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Pete Buttigieg

Joe Biden led a room of mayors in song as they sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to Pete Buttigieg, who turned 42 on 19 January.

It happened as the President was hosting a bipartisan U.S. Conference of Mayors at the White House on Friday.

He told the roomful of people to stand up and sing for the US Secretary of Transportation, as Mr Biden and the mayors broke out in song followed by applause.

Mr Biden had previously joked that “Pete turned 30 today.”