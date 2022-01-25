Psaki says Biden’s hot mic comment about Peter Doocy is ‘nothing personal’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has suggested Joe Biden's hot mic comment about Peter Doocy is "nothing personal".

The US president was heard calling the Fox News correspondent a "son of a b****" after he asked a question about inflation as journalists were leaving a briefing.

Ms Psaki also confirmed that Mr Biden personally called Mr Doocy after the incident.

"He conveyed that it was nothing personal, man, and also acknowledged that all of you are going to ask him a range of questions," Ms Psaki said.

