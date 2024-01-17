Climate protesters disrupted Joe Manchin’s speech at a diner in New Hampshire on Tuesday (16 January).

Activists from the Climate Defiance group, who previously shut down the senator’s keynote speech at a Semafor event, chanted “Off fossil fuels Manchin” at the Democrat.

The chanting appeared to begin after Mr Manchin said his greatest concern is the “border crisis,” a video consisting of different clips stitched together shows.

The group says they aim to use peaceful civil disobedience to call for the end of fossil fuels and to elevate climate change to the top of the political agenda.