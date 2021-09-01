Podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has tested positive for Covid-19 and revealed he used the controversial horse de-wormer drug ivermectin to treat it.

The Joe Rogan Experience host said he returned home on Saturday night “feeling very weary”.

Adding: “I got tested and it turns out I got Covid, so we’ve immediately thrown the kitchen sink at it.”

Among the drugs he used to treat himself, Rogan took ivermectin, a livestock de-worming medicine that has become popular in conservative circles.

While it is used in humans for other ailments, the FDA has warned ivermectin is an ineffective and unsafe treatment for Covid.