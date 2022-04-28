Watch live as Johnny Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard continues

Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard continues on Wednesday (27 April).

The Hollywood actor is suing his ex-wife over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, which implied he had abused her.

Earlier this week, the court heard testimony from Dr Shannon Curry, a forensic psychologist who diagnosed Ms Heard with both borderline and histrionic personality disorders.

Ben King, Mr Depp’s former house manager, also recalled searching for the actor’s severed finger after a fight between the couple in Australia.

