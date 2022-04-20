Johnny Depp says Amber Heard ‘grossly embellished’ his substance abuse

Johnny Depp told the court that Amber Heard “grossly embellished” his substance abuse as he took the stand in court on Tuesday (19 April).

The Hollywood actor gave testimony in his $50m (£38.2m) defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, suggesting the accusation was an “easy target”.

“The characterisation of my quote-unquote substance abuse that has been delivered by Ms Heard is grossly embellished and - I’m sorry to say - a lot of it is just plainly false,” Mr Depp said.

“I think that it was an easy target for her to hit.”

