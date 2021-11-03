Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has told BBC Breakfast and BBC Radio 5 Live that “too many people believe that this pandemic is now over”.

Prof Van-Tam urged people to be cautious over winter and the Christmas period, but suggested easier times could be just a few months away.

Asked how a Christmas lockdown could be prevented, the expert told the BBC: “Christmas, and indeed all of the darker winter months, are potentially going to be problematic”.

