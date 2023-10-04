Jordan Peterson breaks down in tears during ‘overwhelming’ Piers Morgan interview

American speaker and clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson broke down in tears during his appearance on Piers Morgan Talk TV’s Uncensored.

In Tuesday night’s episode, the 61-year-old struggled with his emotions as he explained the worst and best thing about living a life in the public eye.

He said: “It’s a strange thing to have far more than you could ever imagine.

“That’s my life, I have far more than I could ever imagine, I didn’t think it was possible.”

He then wipes tears away from his eyes and tells Morgan: “You did it again, you got me again.”