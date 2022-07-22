Video footage released by the January 6 committee shows Republican senator Josh Hawley running away from pro-Trump protesters just hours after he raised his fist in solidarity with them.

On Thursday, Democrat Elaine Luria showed the committee a photograph of Hawley in front of the Capitol that day.

“He raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters already amassing at the security gates,” she said.

The committee then played video footage of Mr Hawley running at a brisk pace through the Capitol building, then jogging down some stairs, as rioters entered the building.

