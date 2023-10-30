Knife-wielding ex-GCHQ worker tries to murder US spy outside leisure centre

A former GCHQ worker’s attempt to kill a US spy in a “politically motivated” knife attack at a Cheltenham leisure centre was caught on CCTV footage.

Joshua Bowles, 29, was armed with two knives when he punched and stabbed the woman repeatedly around three miles from the UK intelligence agency’s base in Gloucestershire on 9 March.

The Old Bailey heard Bowles developed “anger and resentment” at his former employer and women in general after being “ghosted” by another American former co-worker.

Bowles was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 13 years on Monday, 30 October.