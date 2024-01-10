Felon who attacked judge returns to Las Vegas court to face her

A Las Vegas felon who attacked a judge during his sentencing returned to court to see her again on 8 January.

Deobra Delone Redden, 30, lept over a table and attacked District Judge Mary Kay Holthus during a sentencing on 3 January.

According to an arrest report, the defendant repeatedly slammed her head against the wall before pulling chunks of her hair out.

Returning to court, he wore a spit mask on his face and orange mitts on his hands, while surrounded by officers to prevent another attack.

He was sentenced to up to four years in prison for a battery charge in a 2023 attack that occurred before his courtroom outburst.