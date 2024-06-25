Julian Assange disembarks plane in Bangkok after leaving London

Julian Assange has disembarked a plane in Thailand after leaving UK on Tuesday, 25 June.

The WikiLeaks founder made a stop in Bangkok for refuelling on his way to a remote island in the Pacific where his long-running campaign to avoid extradition to the US will formally end and he will be a free man.

Assange will appear before a judge in the US territory of the Northern Mariana Islands to plead guilty to one charge after the US dropped 17 other espionage charges against him.

He will then fly to Australia, where he was born, to be reunited with his wife, sons and other members of his family.