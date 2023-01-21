Julian Sands: Air search continues for missing British actor in California

Air search crews are continung to look for British actor Julian Sands more than a week after he went missing in California.

Sands, who has starred in The Killing Fields and A Room With a View has been missing since Friday, 13 January.

The 65-year-old is thought to have been hiking along the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in the San Gabriel Mountains the day he disappeared.

This news report details the current situation as teams continue to search for the English actor.

