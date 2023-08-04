Crowd scales buildings as Kai Cenat fans take over Union Square

Shocking footage has emerged of New York's Union Square descending into chaos after a giveaway from YouTuber Kai Cenat was overrun with fans.

Reports emerged of people climbing on buildings, setting off fire extinguishers and breaking out into fights whilst Mr Cenat was arrested at the scene.

Kai Cenat had organised the event to give away free PlayStation consoles and it is estimated that more than 2,000 people turned up.

Police arrived at the gathering with batons and shields to disperse the crowd.

Mr Cenat is a YouTuber and live-streamer with more than 6.5 million followers on Twitch.