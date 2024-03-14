Golf ball-sized hail falls during Kansas storm as ‘tornadoes’ hit midwest

Massive chunks of hail pelted parts of Kansas and Missouri on Wednesday night (13 March) as storms unleashed possible tornadoes across the Midwestern region.

Reports of 4-inch (10cm) hail, nearly the size of a softball, came from the Kansas town of Wabaunsee and 3-inch (7.6cm) hail was reported in Geary County near Junction City and Fort Riley.

There were also three unconfirmed reports of tornadoes in Wabaunsee and Shawnee counties, according to the National Weather Service’s Topeka office.

Descriptions of the hail ranged from the size of golf balls and apples, to softballs and baseballs.