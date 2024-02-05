ITV release trailer for Kate Garraway’s return to TV

ITV released a trailer ahead of Kate Garraway‘s return to Good Morning Britain on Monday, 5 February, following the funeral of her husband Derek Draper, on Friday.

The presenter, 56, makes her return to TV in an interview from her home ahead of rejoining co-host Ben Shepherd on Thursday.

ITV released a teaser for the return on Sunday, which included several solemn clips of her and her husband.

A voiceover on the clip read: “Kate Garraway has shared the story of caring for Derek for the last four years, highlighting the struggle faced by thousands.”

The political lobbyist turned psychologist passed away on 3 January after lengthy bouts of illness since contracting COVID-19 in 2020, having recently suffered a cardiac arrest in December 2023.