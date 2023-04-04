Government’s antisocial behaviour measures ‘not making any difference’ says Starmer

The government’s measures to tackle antisocial behaviour are not making any difference, Sir Keir Starmer has said, as he portrayed Labour as “very much the party of law and order”.

Both main parties have put crime-fighting plans at the heart of their campaigns to snap up votes in May’s local elections.

Sir Keir, who was marking the third anniversary of becoming Labour leader on Tuesday 4 April, accused the Conservatives of pretending antisocial behaviour “doesn’t exist” or “impact people”.

