Watch live as Keir Starmer makes statement over ‘Beergate’

Keir Starmer is making a statement amid questions over a potential lockdown-breaking gathering held in April 2021 that is being investigated by Durham Police.

The Labour leader is reportedly mulling with close allies whether to resign if he is issued with a fixed penalty notice for a breach of Covid rules.

Mr Starmer has repeatedly called on Boris Johnson to step down after the prime minister was hit with a fine over the Partygate scandal.

He has insisted he is “confident no rules were broken” at his own gathering.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.