Keir Starmer welcomes Tory defector Christian Wakeford to Labour Party

Sir Keir Starmer welcomed Tory defector Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party during PMQs on Wednesday.

The Bury South MP announced he was swapping parties after submitting a letter of no confidence against Boris Johnson and he took a seat on the Labour benches to rowdy cheers.

At the beginning of the session, Mr Starmer welcomed him into the party, adding that “anyone who wants to build a new Britain on decency, security, prosperity and respect” should also join him.

Sign up to our newsletters here.