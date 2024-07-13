Keir Starmer defends Joe Biden’s mental fitness after string of gaffes

Sir Keir Starmer defended Joe Biden's mental capability after a string of gaffes and a disastrous debate performance from the US president.

In an interview with CNN, the new British prime minister addressed concerns over the president's acuity after Mr Biden introduced Volodymyr Zelensky as "president Putin" and referred to his running mate Kamala Harris as “vice president Trump."

Sir Keir said Mr Biden was "in good form" when the pair spoke on the phone recently.

Praising the Nato summit, he added: "President Zelensky [said] ‘this is a success’.

“And so I do think [Mr Biden] deserves credit for that.”