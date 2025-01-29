Speaker scolds Kemi Badenoch for claiming Keir Starmer misled House of Commons

Kemi Badenoch was scolded after she accused Sir Keir Starmer of misleading the House of Commons.

During Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 29 January — which followed Rachel Reeves' major Heathrow announcement — the Conservative leader claimed the prime minister misled the House over his education policy.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted Ms Badenoch, informing her she could not accuse Sir Keir of misleading MPs.

Ms Badenoch had accused the prime minister of not knowing what is "happening in here and out there" and said costs the employment bill will force businesses to incur mean "it's more of an unemployment bill."