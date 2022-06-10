Starmer announces Labour will oppose Government’s NI Troubles Bill

Keir Starmer has said that the Labour party will oppose controversial UK Government legislation to address the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The UK Government has said the planned legislation aims to provide better outcomes for victims, survivors and veterans.

“It doesn’t have the support of victims’ groups here in Northern Ireland, some of whom have told me themselves they haven’t even been consulted,” the Labour party leader said.

Starmer was also in Dublin on Thursday, where he meet senior Irish Cabinet ministers and Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

