Starmer celebrates ‘year of change’ in New Year’s message

Sir Keir Starmer delivered his first New Year’s message as prime minister, celebrating 2024 as a “year of change”.

In a video message, released by 10 Downing Street just before the clocks struck midnight on 31 December, the prime minister pledged “more cash in your pocket" and plans to increase “the security of working people”.

The Labour leader also took a moment to jokingly lament the fact that his mantra of “change” did not extend to football - referencing England’s loss in the Euro finals.

Despite his tone of optimism, Starmer’s address comes as his government faces criticism over its management of the economy.