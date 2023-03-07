Sir Keir Starmer refused eight times to provide an answer about when he first approached Sue Gray for Labour’s chief of staff role.

The Labour leader claimed he had been looking for someone for “some time” when pressed by LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

“I had absolutely no contact with Sue Gray during the preparation of her report when she was writing or anything like that, so the whole suggestion is complete and utter nonsense,” he said.

Sue Gray led the investigation into lockdown-breaking parties at 10 Downing Street, following which Boris Johnson resigned.

