Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to murdered MP Sir David Amess.

The 69-year-old, who represented Southend West, was stabbed multiple times during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday.

“Sir David had a profound sense of public duty. He was highly respected and much liked across the Houses of Parliament on all sides,” the Labour Leader said as he paid tribute to Mr Amess.

“Violence, intimidation and threats will never prevail over the tireless work of public servents like David, simply doing his job.”

