Vegan caller ‘put off’ voting for Labour due to Keir Starmer being merely vegetarian

An LBC caller has suggested he would be “put off” voting for Sir Keir Starmer because he is “vegetarian, but not a vegan”.

Vegan caller Simon told presenter Iain Dale that he is typically a Labour voter, but isn’t convinced about the opposition leader’s “character”.

“What puts me off Labour a little bit is the fact that Starmer is a vegetarian but not a vegan,” he said.

“It says something to me about his character, that kind of sitting on the fence thing. I don’t know why he just doesn’t go the whole way and become vegan.”